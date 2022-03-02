Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

Shares of K traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.76. 3,674,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,768. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.32 and a 1 year high of C$10.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,490,090.20. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,111.80. Insiders sold a total of 59,503 shares of company stock worth $419,560 over the last ninety days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

