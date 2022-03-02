Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Director Sells C$175,785.16 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total transaction of C$175,785.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,513,054.92.

Jonathan Paul Rollinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60.

TSE:K opened at C$6.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.24 billion and a PE ratio of 30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.32 and a 52-week high of C$10.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.92.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

