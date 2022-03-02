Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,552 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $241.30 on Wednesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $164.41 and a 12-month high of $252.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.99 and its 200-day moving average is $205.50.

