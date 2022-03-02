Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Costamare during the third quarter worth $2,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NYSE CMRE opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

