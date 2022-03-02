Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,074.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.00.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

