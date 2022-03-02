Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,192,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 710,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,830,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $120.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

