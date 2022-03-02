Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,758,000 after purchasing an additional 170,112 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

