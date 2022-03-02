KIMCHI.finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,590.00 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 98.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $221,625.72 and $1,590.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00034351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00103935 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.