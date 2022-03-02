Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KFRC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

KFRC traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.61. 166,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.79.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kforce will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter valued at about $808,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 18.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 138,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 52,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

