KeyCorp Weighs in on Lexington Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE LXP opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

