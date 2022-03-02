Kevin J. Brewer Sells 8,636 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,043. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Axcelis Technologies (Get Rating)
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
