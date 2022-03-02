Kevin J. Brewer Sells 8,636 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,043. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

