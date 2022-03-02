Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) to Hold

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of KHOTF stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. Kahoot! ASA has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

