Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.
Shares of KW opened at $21.26 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.
Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kennedy-Wilson (KW)
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.