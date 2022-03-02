Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of KW opened at $21.26 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

