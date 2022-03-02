Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kaleyra were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after buying an additional 265,123 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kaleyra by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 121,658 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kaleyra by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 311,229 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,951,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,575,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLR opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.59. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

In other news, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $541,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,300 shares of company stock valued at $669,773 in the last 90 days. 50.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

