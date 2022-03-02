Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target Cut to GBX 240

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 240 ($3.22) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

JUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.76) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.76) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

LON:JUP opened at GBX 202 ($2.71) on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 236.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

