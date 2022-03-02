Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. 94,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,983. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 2.37. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 340,500 shares of company stock worth $12,881,250 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

