Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000. Five Below accounts for about 1.2% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2,394.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Five Below by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after acquiring an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $49,507,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2,804.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after buying an additional 156,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $7.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.91. 50,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,993. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.16.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.