Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Invests $7.60 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,000. Mastercard accounts for about 1.9% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after buying an additional 819,003 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mastercard by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,287,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,297,000 after buying an additional 186,020 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $344.74. The stock had a trading volume of 260,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,647. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.16. The company has a market cap of $336.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

