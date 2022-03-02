Julie Holland Sells 31,385 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $2,667,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julie Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $113.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Diodes by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,596,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,665,000 after purchasing an additional 217,123 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,360,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,265,000 after purchasing an additional 166,876 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

