JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,240,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 464,668 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,067,000 after acquiring an additional 385,217 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.63. 12,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $63.67.

