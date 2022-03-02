JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPSE. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 614,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,583,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 258,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $48.30.

