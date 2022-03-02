JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 900

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 930 ($12.48) to GBX 900 ($12.08) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 680 ($9.12) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.33.

NYSE PSO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,371. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pearson by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

