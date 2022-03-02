JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Price Target to €13.20

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €17.50 ($19.66) to €13.20 ($14.83) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Technip Energies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Shares of THNPF stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Technip Energies has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.