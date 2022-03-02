Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the January 31st total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JRNGF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. 332,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. Journey Energy has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Journey Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

