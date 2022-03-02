John J. Mcwilliams Sells 19,362 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 19,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.49, for a total value of C$1,306,650.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$216,290.39.

TRP opened at C$68.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.44. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$53.90 and a 12-month high of C$68.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.14.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

