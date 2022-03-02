John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 652.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,613 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of John Bean Technologies worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.84%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

