John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

John Bean Technologies has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $6.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

NYSE JBT opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.51. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

