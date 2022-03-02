JMP Securities Trims Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Target Price to $88.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $106.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.52. Domo has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domo will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

