Jefferies Group LLC Takes $2.60 Million Position in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 263,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,578,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,545,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,398,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,665,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,184,000. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

FREYR Battery stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. FREYR Battery SA has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

