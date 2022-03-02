Jefferies Group LLC Sells 5,061 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 113.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 77.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $231.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.52 and its 200-day moving average is $278.46. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. NICE’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

