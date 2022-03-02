Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after purchasing an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 97.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 461,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $182,457,000 after purchasing an additional 227,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $522.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $520.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

