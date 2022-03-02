Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,758,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,320,000 after purchasing an additional 154,987 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $135.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.22.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

