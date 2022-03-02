Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Teekay Tankers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $470.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.