Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $12.65 per share for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Shares of MRTX opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.29 and a 200 day moving average of $144.47. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $204.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after acquiring an additional 336,737 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,379,000 after acquiring an additional 98,465 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after buying an additional 389,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,044,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

