Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VAC. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Shares of VAC opened at $153.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.16 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.01. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $137.13 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,778,000 after buying an additional 413,891 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after acquiring an additional 368,936 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after acquiring an additional 351,300 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 248,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,020,000 after acquiring an additional 177,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

