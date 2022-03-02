Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BELLUS Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
BLU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at about $6,586,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 159.1% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 972,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 597,477 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 51.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 101,851 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
