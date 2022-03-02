Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 1.6% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 90,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

