Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Shares Up 3.9%

Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.79 million and a P/E ratio of -14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.
About Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR)
See Also
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.