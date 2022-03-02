Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Shares Up 3.9%

Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.79 million and a P/E ratio of -14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in White Rock, Canada.

