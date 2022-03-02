Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.25 EPS

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.000-$17.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.63. 779,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,828. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,465. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

