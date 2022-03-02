Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46-3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.000-$17.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $16.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.12. 119,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,778,000 after purchasing an additional 191,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

