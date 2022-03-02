Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46-3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.000-$17.000 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.57.
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $16.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.12. 119,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.22.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,778,000 after purchasing an additional 191,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
