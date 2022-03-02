Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Down 89.2% in February

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS JCYGY traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. 3,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, distribution, and retail of motor vehicles and motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Astra, Direct Motor Interests, and Other Strategic Interests. The Astra segment produces, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles.

