Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Down 89.2% in February

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS JCYGY traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. 3,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $35.93.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile (Get Rating)
