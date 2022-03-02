Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 738,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,995 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

