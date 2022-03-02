Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 245,098 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 245,098 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $24,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $281,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 739,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,453,000 after acquiring an additional 95,918 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUM opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.94 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

