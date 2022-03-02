Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 22,737 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 946,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,737 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $28,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equitable by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,300 shares of company stock worth $2,958,170 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

EQH stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

