Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $29.18 Million in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 673,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $41,762,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $2,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $5,848,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $28,865,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $7,798,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros Inc has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.00.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

