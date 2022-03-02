Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $25,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBE stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

