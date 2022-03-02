Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 24,198 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,198 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $27,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $351,223,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 428.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $203.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.45 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,783 shares of company stock worth $4,506,184. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.45.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

