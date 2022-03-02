Jane Street Group LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMGC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,682,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 932,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

RMGC opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

