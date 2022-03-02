Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 451,246 shares.The stock last traded at $30.82 and had previously closed at $33.14.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -59.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

