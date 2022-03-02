Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of JAMF stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jamf has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 0.62.
