Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jamf has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.